Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops big Manchester United selection hint ahead of Wolves

Walsall Advertiser Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Manchester United vs Wolves | Nuno Espirito Santo’s side take on United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
News video: Ole: Too soon for Greenwood England call

Ole: Too soon for Greenwood England call 00:30

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is too early for striker Mason Greenwood to receive an England call-up.

FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves [Video]FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves

Wolves head to Old Trafford for the replay of their FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the 22-year-old marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with two goals in a 4-0 defeat of Norwich. Rashford is the third youngest player..

Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tempered the excitement surrounding Manchester United talent Mason Greenwood, adamant it is too early to be thinking of potential England...
SoccerNews.com

Bruno Fernandes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains coy on Manchester United transfer target

United in talks with Sporting over 25-year-old midfielder
Independent

