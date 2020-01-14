Global  

Dalila Jakupovic quits Australian Open qualifier after collapsing in coughing fit on court due to poor air from bushfire

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Australia’s horrific bushfires have taken their toll on this year’s Australian Open with one player collapsing on court during a qualifying match. Dalila Jakupovic went over when playing against Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegel and was helped off the court in Melbourne with breathing difficulties. The Slovenian was in a good position to win the match but […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Smoke forces Aus Open withdrawal

Smoke forces Aus Open withdrawal 00:35

 Melbourne warn people to stay indoors as smoke forces Dalila Jakupovic to retire from her Australian Open qualifier after a coughing fit.

Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air [Video]Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open's qualifying matches are delayed and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality.

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke [Video]Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the..

Recent related news from verified sources

Tennis player Dalila Jakupovic collapses during Australian Open qualifying due to 'poor air from bushfires'

Melbourne remains clouded in smoke just days before the start of the Australian Open, with Jakupovic descending into a coughing fit and forced to retire in her...
Independent

Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying

Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying because of the "unhealthy" air quality from ongoing bushfires in the country.
BBC News


