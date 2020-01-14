Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight: UFC star’s return confirmed – When is it? Could he face Conor McGregor again?

Manfred Rosenberg #MMA #Sport #KhabibNurmagomedov #ufc Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight: UFC star’s return confirmed – When is it? Coul… https://t.co/xe2YSRTJjg 54 minutes ago Ferguson Tony RT @AdamBrianJones_: Although Cowboy is coming off two losses you have to think that he lost to two of the best LWs in the world. Tony Ferg… 2 days ago Ａｄａｍ Although Cowboy is coming off two losses you have to think that he lost to two of the best LWs in the world. Tony F… https://t.co/rojc5V5CB0 2 days ago Mars. RT @talkSPORT: Everything you need to know about Conor McGregor's UFC return https://t.co/UKPAT2vHRe 1 week ago talkSPORT Everything you need to know about Conor McGregor's UFC return https://t.co/UKPAT2vHRe 1 week ago