Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight: UFC star’s return confirmed – When is it? Could he face Conor McGregor again?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return to the UFC later this year for a blockbuster bout against Tony Ferguson. ‘The Eagle’ won on his Octagon comeback last September after nearly a year out following his controversial win over Conor McGregor. He headlined UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi and successfully defended his lightweight title by submitted […]
Credit: Wochit News
News video: Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32

 Conor McGregor broke his silence over his accusations of two separate sexual assault allegations. According to Business Insider, he told ESPN that “time will show all.” McGregor said: “Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I'm working hard to master it.” The UFC champion said he...

