Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min from South Korea and Japanese attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino, recently signed by Liverpool from RB Salzburg, obviously have much respect for each other. Heung-Min Son and Takumi Minamino before kickoff on Saturday night 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XRlPobZKUU — MT (@MT_Futbol) January 13, 2020 The post Son Heung-min Warmly Welcomes Takumi Minamino Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Clash (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.

