Arsenal takeover in 2021 on the cards as ‘Africa’s richest man’ Aliko Dangote plots bid to buy Gunners

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote has sensationally hinted he may buy Arsenal in 2021 after the completion of his other multi-billion dollar projects. Dangote, who is believed to be the wealthiest man in Africa, has an estimated net worth of more than £8.5billion through his business exploits. The Nigerian tycoon has been linked with a bid […]
