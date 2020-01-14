Global  

England crisis deepens as Jack Leach sent home from South Africa tour with illness following James Anderson and Rory Burns out

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Jack Leach has become the latest England player to be sent home from the ‘cursed’ tour of South Africa. The Somerset spinner, who has struggled to recover from sepsis since the tour of New Zealand, joins James Anderson and Rory Burns back home as the tourists’ nightmare with injuries and illness continues. Leach was also […]
