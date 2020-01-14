Global  

Ukraine plane crash: Iran makes first arrests

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Ukraine International Airlines plane was brought down by a missile shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board. Iran has come under mounting international pressure to ensure its investigation into the tragedy is full and transparent.
News video: Iranians react with anger over downing of plane

Iranians react with anger over downing of plane 04:10

 Iranians react with anger over downing of plane

Several arrests in connection to downing of plane [Video]Several arrests in connection to downing of plane

Several arrests in connection to downing of plane

'Anyone who should be punished must be punished': First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation [Video]"Anyone who should be punished must be punished": First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation

News24.com | Ukraine plane crash: Iran makes first arrests over airliner downing

Iran on Tuesday announced its first arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran last week, after a third night of angry protests over the...
News24

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane CrashWatch VideoIran is continuing to rule out a missile attack as the cause of a deadly Ukrainian airliner crash near Tehran Wednesday, despite growing dissent among...
Newsy

HelenaAva12

Helena Ava RT @amnesty: Iranians have taken to the streets to pay their respects to the victims of the Ukraine flight #PS752 plane crash. But security… 21 seconds ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web CNN: The latest on the Ukraine plane crash and Iran-US conflict https://t.co/ExquL8V5t0 5 minutes ago

DavidLJohnston1

David L. Johnston Today will be 4th day of anti-government protests in Iran, because it first lied about the downed plane headed to U… https://t.co/aCf3tl9vQh 9 minutes ago

TombstoneJosie

Josie Girl RT @TombStoneWyatt: Iranian mother in Tehran who was targeted by IRGC's war bullets. Looks fatal to me! Iranians started protesting afte… 10 minutes ago

VeraVanHorne

Vera Van Horne Several people are arrested in Iran over Ukrainian plane crash. https://t.co/GgTqKQEVdH 11 minutes ago

williesband

Blind Willies RT @LizSly: The toll of the aftermath of Soleimani's assassination now stands at 232 dead. 176 in the unintentional shootdown of the Ukrain… 12 minutes ago

BoosRen

BOOS 🚜 RT @KamVTV: While Democrats in America defend Iran, students are at the Iranian capital in Iran chanting for the Supreme Leader of Iran to… 12 minutes ago

