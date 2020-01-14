Global  

Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Greenwood

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tempered the excitement surrounding Manchester United talent Mason Greenwood, adamant it is too early to be thinking of potential England involvement at Euro 2020. United academy product Greenwood has enjoyed a breakout season, making 17 Premier League appearances – all but two of them from the bench – after being introduced to […]

The post Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Greenwood appeared first on Soccer News.
