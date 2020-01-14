Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tempered the excitement surrounding Manchester United talent Mason Greenwood, adamant it is too early to be thinking of potential England involvement at Euro 2020. United academy product Greenwood has enjoyed a breakout season, making 17 Premier League appearances – all but two of them from the bench – after being introduced to […] The post Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Greenwood appeared first on Soccer News.



Recent related videos from verified sources Solskjaer praises Greenwood after AZ Alkmaar brace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mentioned Mason Greenwood in the same breath as a young Wayne Rooney after the teenager inspired Manchester United’s Europa League victory against AZ Alkmaar. With progress to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published on December 13, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Solskjaer takes issue with Euro 2020 claims about Man Utd’s Greenwood Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down suggestions that Mason Greenwood should be thinking about Euro 2020. The post Solskjaer takes issue with...

Team Talk 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Anderson S. Nunes Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Greenwood https://t.co/1wF7IwXs1v 5 days ago Terrence Gilbert Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Mason Greenwood | FOX Sports Asia https://t.co/YsBOqUv98p 5 days ago ♥️Rocky♠️Mutant As he should don’t let them Rush the process https://t.co/l50Oxdmmzu 5 days ago SportsGridUK Manchester United: Solskjaer calms talk of potential Euros call-up for Greenwood https://t.co/qLUk6qgxx1 https://t.co/ntGyRwpEpi 5 days ago Sportskeeda Football Mason Greenwood has impressed in a breakout season for Manchester United, but talk of a Euro 2020 spot is premature… https://t.co/rCDkHFUJnZ 5 days ago