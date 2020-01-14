Global  

Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth

The Sport Review Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighthAs the first Major tennis tournament of the new decade, the Australian Open, draws near, there is an air of anticipation—and air filled with smoke. Will 2020 be the year that the ‘old guard’ finally gives way to a new generation in the men’s ranks? The last 12 Majors have been won by the current […]

The post Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? 00:47

 As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

