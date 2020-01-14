Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As the first Major tennis tournament of the new decade, the Australian Open, draws near, there is an air of anticipation—and air filled with smoke. Will 2020 be the year that the ‘old guard’ finally gives way to a new generation in the men’s ranks? The last 12 Majors have been won by the current […]



The post Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth appeared first on The Sport Review. As the first Major tennis tournament of the new decade, the Australian Open, draws near, there is an air of anticipation—and air filled with smoke. Will 2020 be the year that the ‘old guard’ finally gives way to a new generation in the men’s ranks? The last 12 Majors have been won by the current […]The post Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

