Nottingham Forest linked with double Sunderland transfer

Nottingham Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest linked with double Sunderland transferNottingham Forest transfer news | Zach Clough and Liam Bridcutt are reportedly of interest to Phil Parkinson's League One promotion chasers who want to make a January move.
These 23 players have been linked with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest transfer news | Sabri Lamouchi's side will be active in the January transfer window as they push for promotion back into the Premier League...
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Football.london

'What a guy!' - Nottingham Forest fans love this latest transfer update

'What a guy!' - Nottingham Forest fans love this latest transfer updateNottingham Forest transfer news | Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi has been discussing rumoured interest from Arsenal and Premier League clubs in star defender Joe...
Nottingham Post

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Manager #makes transfer admission over player linked with Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and QPR - Bristol Post… https://t.co/j2YyhCGddE 28 minutes ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Manager makes transfer admission over player linked with Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and QPR… https://t.co/w2GyJIeKxm 32 minutes ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC Nottingham Forest linked with double Sunderland transfer https://t.co/lCNeeMQDBt 1 hour ago

NottmForestNews

Nottm Forest news Nottingham Forest linked with double Sunderland transfer (Nottinghamshire Live) https://t.co/vMbL1SeH3X 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Nottingham #Forest linked with double Sunderland transfer - Nottinghamshire Live #NFFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Championship Pls RT https://t.co/YySHBMimMq 2 hours ago

mattyboy2404

Mattyboy24 RT @easyodds: 👀 Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt is now trending having been linked with a return to Sunderland. Massive club a… 2 hours ago

easyodds

Easyodds.com 👀 Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt is now trending having been linked with a return to Sunderland. Mass… https://t.co/mM8QuBjjS4 2 hours ago

CityGroundHQ

City Ground HQ RT @CityGroundHQ: Nottingham Forest are being linked with a move for Luke Freeman, according to the Football Insider. Who would you rather… 3 hours ago

