KKR fan gifts Cummins his 2015 shirt on arrival in India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped him up for Rs 15.5 crore in the auction, said he is eager to help the team win their third title after a fan welcomed him to India with his 2015 jersey. 👓 View full article

