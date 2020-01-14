Capitals sign Nicklas Backstrom for 5-year, $46M deal Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Washington Capitals have signed NIcklas Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension The Washington Capitals have signed NIcklas Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension 👓 View full article

