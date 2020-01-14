Global  

Is Conor Gallagher a future Chelsea star? Youngster out to emulate idol Frank Lampard as Charlton loan ended

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Chelsea could have another young English star ready to make the breakthrough. The Blues have recalled Conor Gallagher from his loan spell at Charlton, with the 19-year-old having impressed for the Addicks in the Championship this season. Gallagher was named as Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year last season and has twice won the FA […]
News video: Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall

Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall 00:22

 Conor Gallagher trained with the Chelsea first team after being recalled from his loan with Charlton.

