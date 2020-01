Daily Star Sport 'The Chiefs are going to annihilate the Titans' https://t.co/2mG0an0UfC https://t.co/SINtXORBdL 1 hour ago

Daily Star Sport 'The Titans have no shot.' https://t.co/2mG0amJjo4 https://t.co/Eg4ZmBHVdm 3 hours ago

Maggie Collett A couple weeks ago I told Peyton I've held onto this lifelong belief that if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl (… https://t.co/KxtkL1YSIi 3 hours ago

Daily Star Sport 'Buy your tickets to Miami now, you'll be watching the Chiefs.' https://t.co/2mG0amJjo4 https://t.co/8f67Gseu4w 3 hours ago

Chiefs Kingdom Mimi @RobJack1956 @LouisianaVet @DempMcgee Are y’all sober yet! Now I kept you numbnuts calm I told you that LSU would… https://t.co/hPhwGnNeiX 4 hours ago

Kenneth R P Ward @Andy_Benoit I had a premonition dream last night that told me Super Bowl LIV is going to be a repeat of Super Bowl… https://t.co/cnh6CCYY15 5 hours ago

NFL News Chiefs told to buy Super Bowl tickets as Patrick Mahomes tipped to 'annihilate' Titans - National Football League N… https://t.co/5Jh3gyfLvi 5 hours ago