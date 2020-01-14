Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup betting deal being investigated by Gambling Commission

BBC Sport Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The deal to show FA Cup matches via seven betting sites is being investigated by the Gambling Commission, the industry regulator.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pro-European campaigners gather in Westminster as EU's Ursula von der Leyen warns over trade deal [Video]Pro-European campaigners gather in Westminster as EU's Ursula von der Leyen warns over trade deal

Pro-European campaigners gathered in Westminster on Wednesday (January 8) as the European Commission chief visited London and questioned the UK government's timeframe over a trade deal. The small..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsFootball365

Football News #football FA Cup betting deal being investigated by Gambling Commission https://t.co/2pEHlwmVsU 25 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News FA Cup betting deal being investigated by Gambling Commission - https://t.co/fWNMn4NPU7 #football 26 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News FA Cup betting deal being investigated by Gambling Commission - https://t.co/bvEN3f6FRW #football 26 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO FA Cup betting deal being investigated by Gambling Commission https://t.co/sQgadyb3FZ @BBCSport https://t.co/NY9XyWcmZA 32 minutes ago

pitchcheck

Pitchy FA Cup betting deal being investigated by Gambling Commissio... 33 minutes ago

OnlineLAD

OnlineLAD FA Cup betting deal being investigated by Gambling Commission https://t.co/9jqpQqd22o https://t.co/dP0bKB9KfU… https://t.co/K3FjAFNo7i 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.