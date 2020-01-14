Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aaron Gordon discusses his game-winning bucket against Kings

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Aaron Gordon discusses his game-winning bucket against KingsOrlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon reflects on his game-winning bucket after Monday night's victory against the Sacramento Kings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gordon’s late magic lifts Orlando past Sacramento, 114-112

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Gordon made a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic beat the Sacramento Kings 114-112 on Monday...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.