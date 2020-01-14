Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

David Warner becomes fourth fastest batsman to 5000 ODI runs

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Australian cricketer David Warner on Tuesday became the fourth fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Warner becomes fastest Australian to amass 5000 ODI runs

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest batsman from his country to amass 5000...
Sify

Looking forward to seeing our Indian fans: David Warner ahead of ODI series

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against India, Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Thursday said that the entire side is looking forward to meeting...
Sify


Tweets about this

pradeepmehtre01

Pradeep Mehtre RT @ESPNcric_stats: David Warner becomes the fastest Australia batsman and fourth-fastest overall to complete 5000 ODI runs. https://t.co… 22 minutes ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Australian cricketer @davidwarner31 on Tuesday became the fourth fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs. https://t.co/aYoBJ4UWrk 1 hour ago

yambastola

Yam Bastola RT @ESPNcricinfo: David Warner becomes the fourth-fastest to 5000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in 115 innings 👏 https://t.co/588dUNeD… 2 hours ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post David Warner becomes fourth fastest batsman to 5000 ODI runs #warner #INDvAUS https://t.co/cP0QLjzCCE 3 hours ago

prashantmahto11

Prashant Kumar Mahto David Warner becomes the fourth-fastest to 5000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in 115 innings 👏 #INDvsAUS… https://t.co/zu1I729e25 4 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation David Warner becomes the fastest Australian and fourth over-all to reach 5,000 ODI runs #INDvAUS https://t.co/48U9tXBSkW 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.