Warner becomes fastest Australian to amass 5000 ODI runs

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest batsman from his country to amass 5000 ODI runs.
David Warner becomes fourth fastest batsman to 5000 ODI runs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Australian cricketer David Warner on Tuesday became the fourth fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs.
Sify

