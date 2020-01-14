Arizona State football shows up in early college football Top 25 rankings for 2020 season

After leading Arizona State to its first bowl win since 2014, Herman Edwards has been earned a two-year contract extension.

Arizona State rallies past No. 2 Oregon as a top women's team falls for second straight day One day after No. 1 Connecticut fell to Baylor at home, Arizona State rallied from 12 points down to upset No. 2 Oregon on Friday night.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago



