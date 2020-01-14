Global  

Arizona State football shows up in early college football Top 25 rankings for 2020 season

azcentral.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020
The Arizona State Sun Devils are ranked in several early college football Top 25 rankings for next season.
 
👓 View full article
