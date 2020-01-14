Global  

MLB tells Dodgers, other clubs not to comment on Astros' sign-stealing scandal

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Dodgers, who lost back-to-back World Series titles to the Astros and Red Sox in 2017 and '18, were told by MLB to not comment on Astros' scandal.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Gerrit Cole and Yankees Agree to 9-Year, $324 Million Deal [Video]Gerrit Cole and Yankees Agree to 9-Year, $324 Million Deal

Gerrit Cole and Yankees Agree to 9-Year, $324 Million Deal. Cole's contract surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg signed with the Nationals on Monday. for the most total money and average annual salary..

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger on Astros and Red Sox cheating scandal: 'We did it the right way'

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger shared his thoughts on MLB's major offseason cheating scandal.
USATODAY.com

With spotlight on Astros' punishment, a look at some of the most notable sanctions for cheating in sports

MLB levied harsh penalties on the Houston Astros. From the Black Sox scandal to Deflategate penalties, here are some other notable sports punishments.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma MLB tells Dodgers, other clubs not to comment on Astros’ sign-stealing scandal https://t.co/aIW1pm90vJ https://t.co/PRWQdCFBKD 6 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma MLB tells Dodgers, other clubs not to comment on Astros’ sign-stealing scandal https://t.co/SkWnLSTnKE https://t.co/8DiAIQ6Iuf 36 minutes ago

