1st ODI: Warner, Finch help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner smashed unbeaten centuries to help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. Chasing 256 for win, Finch (110 not out) and Warner (128 not out) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to register the emphatic win with 74 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series.