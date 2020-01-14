Global  

John Kavanagh admits Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight with Nate Diaz ‘seems inevitable’ ahead of Irishman’s return at UFC 246

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has welcomed the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz to settle the score once and for all. ‘The Notorious’ is set to end his self-imposed exile from the octagon on Saturday night against Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. As with any McGregor fight, the […]
News video: Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32

 Conor McGregor broke his silence over his accusations of two separate sexual assault allegations. According to Business Insider, he told ESPN that “time will show all.” McGregor said: “Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I'm working hard to master it.” The UFC champion said he...

Conor McGregor claims Donald Cerrone UFC fight will earn him over £60million

Conor McGregor claims Donald Cerrone UFC fight will earn him over £60millionConor McGregor has not been in UFC action for over a year, but the Irishman is still expecting to earn an eye-watering amount in his comeback fight against...
Justin Gaethje finally jumps above Conor McGregor in UFC rankings… and his last win was over Donald Cerrone

Ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 246 next weekend, Conor McGregor has slipped in the UFC rankings yet again. The Irishman now finds himself fifth in the...
