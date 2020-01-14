John Kavanagh admits Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight with Nate Diaz ‘seems inevitable’ ahead of Irishman’s return at UFC 246
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has welcomed the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz to settle the score once and for all. ‘The Notorious’ is set to end his self-imposed exile from the octagon on Saturday night against Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. As with any McGregor fight, the […]
Conor McGregor broke his silence over his accusations of two separate sexual assault allegations. According to Business Insider, he told ESPN that “time will show all.” McGregor said: “Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I'm working hard to master it.” The UFC champion said he...
Ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 246 next weekend, Conor McGregor has slipped in the UFC rankings yet again. The Irishman now finds himself fifth in the...