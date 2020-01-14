John Kavanagh admits Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight with Nate Diaz ‘seems inevitable’ ahead of Irishman’s return at UFC 246

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has welcomed the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz to settle the score once and for all. ‘The Notorious’ is set to end his self-imposed exile from the octagon on Saturday night against Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. As with any McGregor fight, the […] 👓 View full article

