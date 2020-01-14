Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UPDATE 2-Australia in India 2020 Scoreboard

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Jan 14 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between India and Australia on Tuesday at Mumbai, India Australia win by 10 wickets India 1st innings Rohit Sharma c David Warner b Mitchell Starc 10 Shikhar Dhawan c Ashton Agar b Pat Cummins 74 Lokesh Rahul c Steven Smith b Ashton Agar 47 Virat Kohli c&b Adam Zampa 16 Shreyas Iyer c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 4 Rishabh Pant c Asht
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series 02:59

 India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Free trade in right circumstances': Ex-Australia PM backs India's RCEP move [Video]'Free trade in right circumstances': Ex-Australia PM backs India's RCEP move

Former Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott, commented on India's move to exit the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Rajnath Singh attends Australia-India bilateral meet in Bangkok [Video]Rajnath Singh attends Australia-India bilateral meet in Bangkok

Rajnath Singh attends Australia-India bilateral meet in Bangkok

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sri Lanka in India 2020 Scoreboard

Jan 5 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday at Guwahati, India Match abandoned without a ball bowled...
Reuters India Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tim Paine eyes 'mouth-watering' Test series against India

*Sydney:* Their confidence soaring high after five Test wins in a row, Australia skipper Tim Paine says they can't wait to host India for a "mouth-watering"...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.