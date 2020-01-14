UPDATE 2-Australia in India 2020 Scoreboard

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Jan 14 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between India and Australia on Tuesday at Mumbai, India Australia win by 10 wickets India 1st innings Rohit Sharma c David Warner b Mitchell Starc 10 Shikhar Dhawan c Ashton Agar b Pat Cummins 74 Lokesh Rahul c Steven Smith b Ashton Agar 47 Virat Kohli c&b Adam Zampa 16 Shreyas Iyer c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 4 Rishabh Pant c Asht
India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series.