Jack Wilshere pranks West Ham teammate Declan Rice and gives him fright just like Mason Mount did in holiday video

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Jumpy West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was given another major fright, with Jack Wilshere acting as prankster on this occasion. Rice was caught out by England teammate Mason Mount in the summer when they were on holiday together and Wilshere had his own idea as Rice celebrated his 21st birthday. A video posted on Wilshere’s […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder gets scared again by team-mate Jack Wilshere

Watch as West Ham midfielder Declan Rice gets scared again - this time by team-mate Jack Wilshere, with the aid of a washing machine.
BBC News Also reported by •Football.london

No Premier League players want VAR used - West Ham's Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice says players do not want VAR in the Premier League, after his side were denied an equaliser at Sheffield United.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

