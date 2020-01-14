Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Storm Brendan washes out Tranmere’s FA Cup replay v Watford

Team Talk Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tranmere's FA Cup third-round replay at home to Watford has been postponed, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

The post Storm Brendan washes out Tranmere’s FA Cup replay v Watford appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tranmere Rovers vs Watford postponed after heavy rainfall from Storm Brendan

Watford's FA Cup third-round replay against Tranmere Rovers has been postponed six hours before kick-off due to heavy rain brought by Storm Brendan, with large...
Independent Also reported by •BBC News

Tranmere FA Cup replay 'not a priority' for Watford

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's The FA Cup game between Tranmere Rovers and Watford.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.