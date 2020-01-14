Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tottenham vs Middlesbrough live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest score

Football.london Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tottenham vs Middlesbrough live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest scoreLive coverage of Tottenham vs Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round replay, after Jose Mourinho's side were held to a draw by Jonathan Woodgate's team
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview

Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview 01:16

 Match preview of the FA Cup 3rd round replay between Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? [Video]A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you?

One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Cancer survivor has emotional reaction after stepping inside Tottenham's stadium for first time [Video]Cancer survivor has emotional reaction after stepping inside Tottenham's stadium for first time

This was the moment Helen Campion, who beat cancer earlier this year, stepped inside Tottenham Hotspur's stadium to see her favourite team play live for the first time. Semi-pro footballer Danny..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham vs Liverpool live: Kick off time, confirmed team news, latest score and goal updates

Tottenham vs Liverpool live: Kick off time, confirmed team news, latest score and goal updatesLive updates of Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Liverpool in the Premier League, including confirmed team news, TV channel, kick-off time, stream details and...
Football.london

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: Kick off time, team news, goal updates and latest score

All the action from Selhurst Park in south London where the Eagles play host to Mikel Arteta's Gunners for the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday...
Football.london


Tweets about this

akinrelereanth1

akinrelereanthony RT @TheSunFootball: Half time! Spurs 2-0 Middlesbrough https://t.co/WfokA3BjjF 5 minutes ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Half time! Spurs 2-0 Middlesbrough https://t.co/WfokA3BjjF 15 minutes ago

btsfts

ifewatobi RT @TheSunFootball: GOOAALL!! Lamela doubles Tottenham's lead! Spurs 2-0 Middlesbrough https://t.co/WfokA3BjjF 46 minutes ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ GOOAALL!! Lamela doubles Tottenham's lead! Spurs 2-0 Middlesbrough https://t.co/WfokA3BjjF 46 minutes ago

SuccessAres

Success Promise RT @TheSunFootball: SAVE! Good reactions stop Middlesbrough from equalising Spurs 1-0 Middlesbrough https://t.co/WfokA3BjjF 46 minutes ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ SAVE! Good reactions stop Middlesbrough from equalising Spurs 1-0 Middlesbrough https://t.co/WfokA3BjjF 49 minutes ago

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @MailSport: KICK OFF: Underway as Tottenham host Middlesbrough in the FA Cup Follow all the action here 👇 https://t.co/IL2cO4dXuR http… 49 minutes ago

stephenmedlock

Stephen Medlock RT @TheSunFootball: GOOAALL!! Spurs take the lead after just two minutes! Spurs 1-0 Middlesbrough https://t.co/WfokA3BjjF 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.