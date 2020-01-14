Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Reggie Bush thinks Joe Burrow showed the poise of an NFL star quarterback last night

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Reggie Bush thinks Joe Burrow showed the poise of an NFL star quarterback last nightReggie Bush joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Joe Burrow's impressive performance in LSU's win in the National Championship last night and how he'll fare in the NFL next season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship 01:22

 LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was 31-of-49 for 463 yards and scored six total touchdowns. The numbers set new national...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

ESPN to Reportedly Offer CBS' Tony Romo Historic Contract [Video]ESPN to Reportedly Offer CBS' Tony Romo Historic Contract

ESPN to Reportedly Offer CBS' Tony Romo Historic Contract Tony Romo may be moving to ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team next year. The contract offer would make Romo the highest-paid sports..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy [Video]Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Wright: Tua Tagovailoa will be a better NFL quarterback than Joe Burrow

Nick Wright: Tua Tagovailoa will be a better NFL quarterback than Joe BurrowAfter the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson for the College Football National Championship, speculation about Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow's potential...
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: Joe Burrow is not just a football story — he's an American story

Colin Cowherd: Joe Burrow is not just a football story — he's an American storyJoe Burrow's journey through college football culminated last night with a National Championship. Hear what Colin Cowherd's thoughts are on Burrow after last...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.