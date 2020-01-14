Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Masters 2020: Judd Trump knocked out by Shaun Murphy

BBC Sport Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Defending champion Judd Trump has been knocked out in the opening round of the Masters with a 6-3 defeat by Shaun Murphy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Masters 2020: Shaun Murphy beats Judd Trump - best shots

Watch some of the best shots as Shaun Murphy beats defending champion Judd Trump 6-3 in the opening round of the 2020 Masters.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC Local News

Judd Trump makes Ronnie O'Sullivan point as he eyes Masters 2019 snooker triumph

Judd Trump makes Ronnie O'Sullivan point as he eyes Masters 2019 snooker triumphEXCLUSIVE: Judd Trump is the main attraction at this year's Masters after record seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan withdrew from the tournament due to...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Masters 2020: Judd Trump knocked out by Shaun Murphy https://t.co/VziXnf5PtT 26 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Masters 2020: Judd Trump knocked out by Shaun Murphy https://t.co/TNv9OCnXgq ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/aFumFlp0UZ 28 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Masters 2020: Judd Trump knocked out by Shaun Murphy https://t.co/bNQdDMAXHc @BBCSport https://t.co/qLGctImQ2Q 28 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Masters 2020: Judd Trump knocked out by Shaun Murphy https://t.co/PZVyIA2azA https://t.co/vIcg8GPeYs 34 minutes ago

LiveSnookerNews

Live Snooker News Live #Snooker News - Masters 2020: Judd Trump knocked out by Shaun Murphy https://t.co/eTbYDQtIak - By BBC Sport 34 minutes ago

TheSportsman

The Sportsman Shaun Murphy beats the reigning world champion Judd Trump 6-3. The Magician has already knocked out 5 of the top 8… https://t.co/vuC9RIX4O9 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.