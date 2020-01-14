Global  

Kia Carnival revealed, launch at Auto Expo 2020

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Kia Motors on Tuesday showcased Carnival, which will be launched at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 in February. Kia Carnival will be offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine - with multiple configurations of seven-, eight- and nine-seat. It is expected to be priced around Rs 26-33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and would rival Toyota Innova Crysta.
