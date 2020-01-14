Kia Carnival revealed, launch at Auto Expo 2020

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kia Motors on Tuesday showcased Carnival, which will be launched at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 in February. Kia Carnival will be offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine - with multiple configurations of seven-, eight- and nine-seat. It is expected to be priced around Rs 26-33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and would rival Toyota Innova Crysta. 👓 View full article

