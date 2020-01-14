Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester United starlet Brandon Williams could play himself into contention for England Euro 2020 squad, says Darren Bent

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Darren Bent believes Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams could be in contention for a call-up to England’s Euro 2020 squad. The left-back has broken into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season and put in some impressive performances. The 19-year-old is even keeping the more experienced Luke Shaw out of the side. Former England striker Bent […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer to discuss Young's future at United [Video]Solskjaer to discuss Young's future at United

VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, FILE FOOTAGE OF ASHLEY YOUNG AND UNITED TRAINING SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 10, 2020) (MUTV - PART MUST

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:26Published

'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich [Video]'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Harry Maguire a "warrior" as he revealed the England man could make a return for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday. The defender..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool FC legend Ian Rush urges Ryan Giggs to consider teen starlet Neco Williams for Wales Euro 2020 squad

Liverpool FC legend Ian Rush urges Ryan Giggs to consider teen starlet Neco Williams for Wales Euro 2020 squadLiverpool's young full-back has been impressing Jurgen Klopp and Giggs is being told to consider him for this summer's Euro finals
Wales Online

Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout

Darren Fletcher is convinced that Manchester United will look to bring in new signings in January to help the younger members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad....
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.london

Tweets about this

Nedk30

Ned kelly. RT @talkSPORT: #MUFC starlet Brandon Williams has been tipped for a place in the Euro 2020 squad https://t.co/mekcHYeU02 7 hours ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT #MUFC starlet Brandon Williams has been tipped for a place in the Euro 2020 squad https://t.co/mekcHYeU02 12 hours ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Manchester United starlet Brandon Williams could play himself into contention for England Euro 2020 https://t.co/rffheY27oQ 19 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #EuropeanChampionship #Football #Drivetime Manchester United starlet Brandon Williams could play himself into conte… https://t.co/qqVL5uXSWN 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.