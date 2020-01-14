Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua spar offer ‘hot air’, but would still like him in camp before Deontay Wilder rematch to give him ‘a hiding’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has slammed Anthony Joshua for failing to follow up on his offer to spar with him ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder. After a thrilling draw in their first fight in December 2018, Fury faces Wilder for the second time in his career in Las Vegas on February 22. Meanwhile, Joshua regained […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island bombshell Connagh Howard worked with Anthony Joshua [Video]Love Island bombshell Connagh Howard worked with Anthony Joshua

'Love Island' bombshell Connagh Howard lost it when he worked with Anthony Joshua to film an advert.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder [Video]Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wilder v Fury II: Tyson Fury fears he will not get a points decision in the United States

Tyson Fury fears he will not get a judges' decision in his rematch with Deontay Wilder and that was why he dropped trainer Ben Davison.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldtalkSPORT

Tyson Fury confirms plans to return to WWE and face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania after Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has claimed that his WWE stint is not over yet as he will return for a bout with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The ‘Gypsy King’ made his debut...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.