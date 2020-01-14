You Might Like

Tweets about this Giants John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions – ProFootballTalk https://t.co/eP7nT9x1oY 5 days ago Hobie RT @ProFootballTalk: John Mara has an idea for expanding the Rooney Rule, but will anything other than litigation and/or a major P.R. probl… 5 days ago 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕀𝕂𝔼 | ℕ𝕐𝔾 | 𝕄𝕀ℂℍ | ℕ𝕐𝕐 John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions https://t.co/k21Z0jDrNx 6 days ago MILAN MILAN! ProFootballTalk : John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions https://t.co/YNVXNfDXaD 6 days ago Fantasy Jabber John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions https://t.co/tKn5XL7YCm https://t.co/abUCtvCdl3 6 days ago Busch League John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions https://t.co/qiSHIf4TUu 6 days ago Rob Woodfork So says the man whose team has never hired a black full-time head coach and took 92 years to start a black QB https://t.co/7KL6trQoly 6 days ago NFL News John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder" positions - National Football League News -… https://t.co/apC6WljIpD 6 days ago