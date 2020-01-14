Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions

Pro Football Talk Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2020NYGIANTS

Giants John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions – ProFootballTalk https://t.co/eP7nT9x1oY 5 days ago

hobie859

Hobie RT @ProFootballTalk: John Mara has an idea for expanding the Rooney Rule, but will anything other than litigation and/or a major P.R. probl… 5 days ago

MistaYMM

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕀𝕂𝔼 | ℕ𝕐𝔾 | 𝕄𝕀ℂℍ | ℕ𝕐𝕐 John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions https://t.co/k21Z0jDrNx 6 days ago

MILANFERNANDEZ

MILAN MILAN! ProFootballTalk : John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for &#8220;feeder&#8221; positions https://t.co/YNVXNfDXaD 6 days ago

FantasyJabber

Fantasy Jabber John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions https://t.co/tKn5XL7YCm https://t.co/abUCtvCdl3 6 days ago

BuschLeagueNY

Busch League John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder” positions https://t.co/qiSHIf4TUu 6 days ago

RobWoodfork

Rob Woodfork So says the man whose team has never hired a black full-time head coach and took 92 years to start a black QB https://t.co/7KL6trQoly 6 days ago

CSNews2019

NFL News John Mara suggests expansion of Rooney Rule for “feeder" positions - National Football League News -… https://t.co/apC6WljIpD 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.