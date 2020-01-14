2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow showcases elite skill set, Clyde Edwards-Helaire shines in LSU's title game win

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...