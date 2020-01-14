FA Cup special live on talkSPORT: Coverage of Tottenham, Newcastle and tonight’s other third round replays

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Tottenham will take on Middlesbrough in the main clash of tonight’s FA Cup third round replays. There will be five cup ties played this evening and talkSPORT brings you the best of all the action. Tottenham drew 1-1 with Championship side Boro on January 5 and will now be looking to beat them at home […] 👓 View full article

