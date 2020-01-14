Global  

FA Cup special live on talkSPORT: Coverage of Tottenham, Newcastle and tonight’s other third round replays

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tottenham will take on Middlesbrough in the main clash of tonight’s FA Cup third round replays. There will be five cup ties played this evening and talkSPORT brings you the best of all the action. Tottenham drew 1-1 with Championship side Boro on January 5 and will now be looking to beat them at home […]
News video: Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview

Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview 01:16

 Match preview of the FA Cup 3rd round replay between Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

Dyche praises Lennon after FA Cup win [Video]Dyche praises Lennon after FA Cup win

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was delighted with their performance in the 4-2 win over Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup and picked out Aaron Lennon for special praise.

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Tottenham vs Middlesbrough live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest score

Tottenham vs Middlesbrough live: Kick off time, predicted line ups, team news and latest scoreLive coverage of Tottenham vs Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round replay, after Jose Mourinho's side were held to a draw by Jonathan Woodgate's team
FA Cup third round replay results: Tottenham survive late scare, Newcastle safely through, Coventry thrash League One rivals Bristol Rovers

Tottenham and Newcastle secured their places in the fourth round of the FA Cup with wins against Middlesbrough and Rochdale respectively. Both the Premier League...
