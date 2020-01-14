Jordan Henderson & Lucy Bronze named England players of year for 2019

Ckpress RT @theDOFootball: 🏆 Jordan Henderson has been named 2019 England Men’s Player of the Year ahead of Raheem Sterling and third-placed Harry… 2 days ago Jaspal Singh Dhesi RT @BBCSport: Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been named England players of the year for 2019. Full story: https://t.co/NDz49SlvhG h… 2 days ago Andylo'cool RT @SuperSportTV: Jordan Henderson beat out Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane to be named England's men's player of the year while Lucy Bronze… 3 days ago King Philly RT @SkySportsNews: Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been named England Players of the Year for 2019. 3 days ago el 💚 when i look up lucy bronze pics of her and jordan henderson come up and when i look up hendo pics of him and lucy c… https://t.co/wgHqnuK8BZ 3 days ago The New Paper Jordan Henderson, Lucy Bronze win England's Players of the Year awards https://t.co/rZq1WKnfDj 3 days ago RAINBOW 94.1 FM Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze named 2019 England Players of the Year https://t.co/vxGiYcTdne 3 days ago UKnewsV Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Lyon defender Lucy Bronze win England player of year awards… https://t.co/ETyCLQxSWr 4 days ago