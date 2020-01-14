Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Raptors' Marc Gasol expects to return Wednesday against Thunder

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Toronto Raptors starting centre Marc Gasol expects to return from a left hamstring injury Wednesday night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Raptors’ Powell cleared to return; Siakam, Gasol close

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors swingman Norm Powell was cleared to play Sunday against San Antonio while star forward Pascal Siakam and center Marc Gasol are close to...
Seattle Times

With roster nearly at full strength, Raptors find the juice to bottle up Thunder

Norman Powell scored 23 points, and the Toronto Raptors held off a furious rally and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday night.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Marc Gasol expects to return from hamstring injury for Raptors’ next game https://t.co/lsycmxl1YZ 1 day ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Raptors' Marc Gasol expects to return Wednesday vs the Thunder - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/bNuAMBXoJ9 2 days ago

amanswellbhive

Adrian Manswell Raptors forward Pascal Siakam appreciates Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander's historic feat https://t.co/VOIoxmxqgk 2 days ago

joshuakhenry

Joshua Henry RT @cbcsports: If back Wednesday, Gasol will have missed 12 games. https://t.co/wX545KtTwx 2 days ago

OntarioRivers

Ont Rivers Alliance Raptors' Marc Gasol expects to return Wednesday against Thunder | CBC Sports https://t.co/6OSsHPRMOJ 3 days ago

iMughalMunaf

Munaf Mughal RT cbcsports: If back Wednesday, Gasol will have missed 12 games. https://t.co/XyoI683GEi 3 days ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Marc Gasol expects to return from hamstring injury for Raptors' next game https://t.co/L3PT09Y1Wg… https://t.co/zcUjqORprl 3 days ago

HazelxxMoore

Hazel Moore If back Wednesday, Gasol will have missed 12 games. https://t.co/jeiXRFzQUY 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.