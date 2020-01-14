Penn State coach James Franklin, players named in federal lawsuit citing accusations of hazing

Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was subject to graphic hazing brought on by Nittany Lions teammates, and...

