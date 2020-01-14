Global  

Penn State coach James Franklin, players named in federal lawsuit citing accusations of hazing

CBS Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Ex-Penn State safety Isaiah Humpries alleges Franklin ignored hazing complaints and retaliated against him
News video: James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former Player In Lawsuit

James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former Player In Lawsuit 00:55

 Former safety Isaiah Humphries alleges that he was the subject of hazing, as well as retaliation after it was reported.

Sandusky Expected In Pa. Courtroom For Resentencing In Sexual Abuse Case [Video]Sandusky Expected In Pa. Courtroom For Resentencing In Sexual Abuse Case

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is expected in a Pennsylvania courtroom to be resentenced.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published

Former Penn State Assistant Football Coach Jerry Sandusky To Appear In Court For Re-sentencing [Video]Former Penn State Assistant Football Coach Jerry Sandusky To Appear In Court For Re-sentencing

It's not clear if Sandusky's sentence will change.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:28Published


Franklin, PSU facing federal lawsuit for hazing

Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was subject to graphic hazing brought on by Nittany Lions teammates, and...
ESPN

Penn State football hazing included 'I am going to Sandusky you,' ex-player claims in lawsuit

Hazing in the Penn State football program included sexual contact and threats of "I am going to Sandusky you," a former player claims in a lawsuit.  
Delawareonline

Mattswfc1

Matt RT @PittsburghPG: Former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries has alleged that coach James Franklin ignored violent, sexual hazing on the Nit… 9 seconds ago

baileymall

bailey RT @NYDailyNews: Ex-Penn State football player is accusing coach James Franklin and his staff of ignoring violent, sexual hazing on the tea… 19 seconds ago

speightbros

Ross Speight Penn State football hazers threatened 'to Sandusky’ teammates, ex-player claims in suit against James Franklin -… https://t.co/NQ7Wt3T6Cl 35 seconds ago

VetApologist

🇺🇸Veteran Apologist🇺🇸 RT @warriors_mom: Penn State football coach James Franklin is sued for 'retaliating against a player who reported violent, sexual hazing an… 36 seconds ago

lemonGLDNoreo

miguel gomez stan account. Penn State football hazers threatened 'to Sandusky’ teammates, ex-player claims in suit against James Franklin -… https://t.co/5Z6oXt9JOK 3 minutes ago

