Joel Klatt: ‘Joe Burrow is Joe Montanta’

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Joel Klatt: ‘Joe Burrow is Joe Montanta’Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow and explains why the young passer is comparable to Hall of Famer Joe Montana.
331TwistedWedge

Ricky Bellamy @JoeGoodberry I'm not sure if you listened to Colin Cowherd today, Joel Klatt talked to several general managers, J… https://t.co/OiXaSmZw91 36 minutes ago

RealTimOgden

Tim @LanceMcAlister Joel Klatt just compared Joe Burrow to Joe Montana! #Bengals #excited #hype 1 hour ago

331TwistedWedge

Ricky Bellamy @BengalsCaptain Joel Klatt on the herd, "joe burrow is joe montana". The foot work, touch, demeanor...basketball sk… https://t.co/z8wRxXJJ4C 1 hour ago

BloodGangJWall

SotoLand According to Joel Klatt, NFL Scouts compare Joe Burrow to Joe Montana. Wow 1 hour ago

RKWilliams_on

🇺🇸⚜️RK Williamson ⚜️🇺🇸 @Brett_McMurphy @AP_Top25 Joel Klatt still has Ohio St number 1....says Chase Young isstill a better QB than both B… https://t.co/v0LA3Xit0v 7 hours ago

