Joel Klatt: ‘Joe Burrow is Joe Montanta’

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow and explains why the young passer is comparable to Hall of Famer Joe Montana. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow and explains why the young passer is comparable to Hall of Famer Joe Montana. 👓 View full article

