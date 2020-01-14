Antonio Gates retires from NFL after 16-year career with Chargers

Antonio Gates closes out his 16-year career, spent entirely with the Chargers, as the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown catches among tight ends.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25Published 1 week ago Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors. In a tweet on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Ben Roethlisberger confirmed that he was getting ready for the 2020 NFL season. The tweet was in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Chargers all-time great Antonio Gates calls it a career, officially retires after 16 NFL seasons The tight end finished his career with the most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history

CBS Sports 1 hour ago



TE Gates announces retirement from NFL Antonio Gates announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, ending his career with Hall of Fame-caliber numbers.

Reuters 49 minutes ago





Tweets about this