Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative plea of two condemned convicts

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nirbhaya case condemned prisoners Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar inched closer to the gallows as the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed their curative petitions, the last judicial recourse to challenge capital punishment awarded to them, and refused to stay their execution scheduled for January 22.
News video: 2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts

2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts 01:22

 The Supreme Court dismissed convicts' curative pleas in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Two of the four death row convicts had filed curative petitions. On January 7, a Delhi court had issued death warrants.

