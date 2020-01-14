Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative plea of two condemned convicts
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Nirbhaya case condemned prisoners Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar inched closer to the gallows as the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed their curative petitions, the last judicial recourse to challenge capital punishment awarded to them, and refused to stay their execution scheduled for January 22.
The Supreme Court dismissed convicts' curative pleas in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Two of the four death row convicts had filed curative petitions. On January 7, a Delhi court had issued death warrants.
