Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday. Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history. “I never […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors [Video]Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors. In a tweet on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Ben Roethlisberger confirmed that he was getting ready for the 2020 NFL season. The tweet was in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career

Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year careerAntonio Gates has announced his retirement
FOX Sports

Antonio Gates announces his retirement


Pro Football Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.