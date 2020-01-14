Global  

Shrewsbury Town v Bristol City

BBC Sport Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's The FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City.
FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City highlights

Watch highlights as League One Shrewsbury set up an FA Cup fourth-round home tie with Liverpool by upsetting Bristol City at New Meadow.
BBC Sport

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury

Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town. After beating Port Vale 4-1...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

xroykiyoshix

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx RT @goal: Aaron Pierre has just scored this stunner in the 89th minute and Shrewsbury Town have beaten Bristol City! 🚀 They'll now host Li… 5 seconds ago

DerekBish_star

Derek Bish RT @LewisCox_star: Extremely impressed with Sam Ricketts' composure when reacting to tonight. Not interested about his achievement or how (… 1 minute ago

ShropsNews4U

Shrops News 4U Shrewsbury Town 0 Bristol City 0 – Report and pictures https://t.co/ZPHE7N9MYS https://t.co/k1ZaXFYX9a 4 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City: League One side set up FA Cup tie against Liverpool https://t.co/Bcu3ViPcwd 6 minutes ago

LFC_Blog

Liverpoolfc-blog Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City: Aaron Pierre's 89th-minute strike sees hosts cause FA upset… https://t.co/cuvb0n7rBl 6 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City, FA Cup third-round replay - https://t.co/asuVQ9ggUU #football 7 minutes ago

LewisCox_star

Lewis Cox Extremely impressed with Sam Ricketts' composure when reacting to tonight. Not interested about his achievement or… https://t.co/8voqYLefmD 9 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Report: #Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City - BCFC #LaticsOfficial 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Championship https://t.co/xQKbHhCZMC 11 minutes ago

