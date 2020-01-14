Doug Dirks 'I have a great memory': Suspended Edmonton #Oilers forward Zack Kassian says bell tolling for Calgary #Flames supe… https://t.co/16ZVVFlNxd 2 minutes ago DEEDZ RT @ReidWilkins: "He messed with the wrong guy. I don't think he realizes we're in the same division, and I have a great memory." Listen to… 44 minutes ago nelyan44 RT @WesGilbertson: #Oilers Zack Kassian today on his feud with #Flames Matthew Tkachuk: “You play with fire, eventually you’re going to get… 1 hour ago David Dawkins RT @MinDhariwal: Money well spent is***right! #BattleOfAlberta #ZackAttack 'I have a great memory': Zack Kassian says bell tolling for… 2 hours ago Corie Burachenski RT @Sportsnet: “I have a great memory.” Zack Kassian and the @EdmontonOilers will face Matthew Tkachuk and the @NHLFlames on Jan. 29. (@Sp… 3 hours ago •Min Dhariwal• Money well spent is***right! #BattleOfAlberta #ZackAttack 'I have a great memory': Zack Kassian says bell toll… https://t.co/FNAj2UMfGL 4 hours ago Mehedi Hasan 'I have a great memory': Zack Kassian says bell tolling for Flames pest Matthew Tkachuk https://t.co/SsqP9JSvTv https://t.co/VxJD8WiQtF 4 hours ago chaosilikeit Your forgetting Zack we have a couple able body rounders on the Flames side lol.'I have a great memory': Zack Kassi… https://t.co/kL5BiVnV0Y 5 hours ago