'I have a great memory': Zack Kassian says bell tolling for Flames pest Matthew Tkachuk

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
“Money well spent.” That’s how Zack Kassian sums up the $20,967.74 US he will forfeit during his two-game suspension for tossing Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk around like he was a scarecrow.
Recent related news from verified sources

Oilers' Zack Kassian awaits NHL justice for attack on Flames' Matthew Tkachuk

Edmonton Oilers winger Zack Kassian was set for his day in court Monday with the NHL's discipline panel, two days after he rag-dolled and punched Calgary Flames...
CBC.ca

Oilers’ Kassian suspended 2 games for attack on Tkachuk

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been suspended for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk by the...
Seattle Times

