FA Cup third round replay results: Tottenham survive late scare, Newcastle safely through, Coventry thrash League One rivals Bristol Rovers
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Tottenham and Newcastle secured their places in the fourth round of the FA Cup with wins against Middlesbrough and Rochdale respectively. Both the Premier League sides scored early goals to make their nights more comfortable after needing replays at home to progress. Giovani Lo Celso put Spurs 1-0 up against Middlesbrough in the third minute […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves. With United lacking a cutting edge against their visitors, Rashford was introduced in the 64th...