Tottenham strike early against Middlesbrough to reach FA Cup fourth round

Independent Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Middlesbrough: Argentine duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela gave Spurs an early lead before substitute George Saville set up an entertaining finish
News video: Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview

Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview 01:16

 Match preview of the FA Cup 3rd round replay between Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Middlesbrough

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Middlesbrough and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Tuesday night. Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Team TalkFootball.london

Spurs reach FA Cup fourth round; Newcastle cruise

Tottenham edged into the FA Cup fourth round as Giovani Lo Celso bagged a rare goal in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, while much-maligned Newcastle striker...
Japan Today Also reported by •Team Talk

