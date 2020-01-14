Global  

Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Titans vs Chiefs to go over the total

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Titans vs Chiefs to go over the totalTodd Fuhrman believes that the Tennessee Titans are going to have to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs to have a shot at winning the AFC Championship, thereby having the game go over the projected total.
