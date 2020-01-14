Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Titans vs Chiefs to go over the total

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Todd Fuhrman believes that the Tennessee Titans are going to have to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs to have a shot at winning the AFC Championship, thereby having the game go over the projected total. Todd Fuhrman believes that the Tennessee Titans are going to have to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs to have a shot at winning the AFC Championship, thereby having the game go over the projected total. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend