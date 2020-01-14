Global  

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Middlesbrough: Lo Celso and Lamela strikes enough for Spurs to progress

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Tottenham Hotspur resisted a late fight back from Middlesbrough to win their FA Cup Third Round replay 2-1 at home on Tuesday evening. A horrendous mistake from Tomás Mejías saw Giovani Lo Celso open the scoring in just the second minute of the match. Erik Lamela made it two with just a quarter of an […]

The post Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Middlesbrough: Lo Celso and Lamela strikes enough for Spurs to progress appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview

Tottenham v Middlesbrough: FA Cup 3rd replay match preview 01:16

 Match preview of the FA Cup 3rd round replay between Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow [Video]Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough

BBC Local News: Tees -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough.
Tottenham fans will love what Jose Mourinho has said about Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham fans will love what Jose Mourinho has said about Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo CelsoThe pair were on the scoresheet in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
