Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LSU assistant Joe Brady agrees to become Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator, per reports

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Joe Brady, one of the architects of LSU's explosive, title-winning offense, is headed back to the NFL as a coordinator for the Panthers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Brady reportedly leaving LSU to join Panthers as offensive coordinator on Matt Rhule's staff

Brady is considered one of the top offensive minds in college football
CBS Sports

Sources: LSU's Brady to become Panthers' OC

LSU's passing game coordinator Joe Brady told people Tuesday that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma LSU assistant Joe Brady agrees to become Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator, per reports… https://t.co/K0VD0eXs8G 21 seconds ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus LSU assistant Joe Brady agrees to become Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator, per reports… https://t.co/X8kWb1UpXg 8 minutes ago

BayouPreps

Bayou Preps Reports: LSU assistant Joe Brady agrees to become Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator https://t.co/RJsG90EGxM https://t.co/rTt62eR1XV 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.