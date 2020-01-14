Global  

Pundit raves about Chelsea FC youngster Reece James

The Sport Review Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Pat Nevin has compared Reece James’ crossing ability to David Beckham’s following the youngster’s brilliant recent form for Chelsea FC. The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances as he continues to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard. James has only started six […]

