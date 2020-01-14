Pundit raves about Chelsea FC youngster Reece James
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Pat Nevin has compared Reece James’ crossing ability to David Beckham’s following the youngster’s brilliant recent form for Chelsea FC. The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances as he continues to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard. James has only started six […]
The post Pundit raves about Chelsea FC youngster Reece James appeared first on The Sport Review.
Chelsea youngster Reece James has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract to keep him at Stamford Bridge until summer 2025. talkSPORT understands the... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star •BBC Sport •Football.london